Matlock runners turn up the heat in Majorca

With winter fast approaching over here, several runners from Matlock Athletics Club decided to take in warmer, sunnier climes for the annual Palma Marathon and Half-Marathon in Majorca.

Set in the unique scenery of the beautiful city, the race took in the breathtaking promenade, with views over the bay and the Mediterranean Sea, before heading towards the cathedral and into the historic old town.

Leading by example for the Matlock contingent was club captain Colin Davenport, who finished a magnificent seventh overall in the full marathon, clocking a time of two hours, 49.42 minutes, about 18 minutes behind the winner.

In the half-marathon, John Thorpe was 59th in a field of 4,500 runners, recording one hour, 26.36 minutes, about 11 minutes behind the winner. There were also terrific runs from Craig Allen, Peter Wilmot, Dan Ashcroft, Antony Lester, Kelly Lynn, Ted Phillips, Andy Hodkin, Dennis Belbin, Roseanna Croft, Mark Jackson, Emma Phillips, Karen Morley, Tessa Jackson and Tessa Whittaker.

Back home, the club were well represented at the British Fell and Hill Relay Championships in Llanberis, Wales, with Ben and Billy Cartwright, Ian Phillips, Richard Bradbury, Zak Hodgkinson and Karl Webster taking part. They came home a respectable 29th from 176 finishers, thanks to an aggregate time of four hours, 57.26 minutes. Only four days earlier, Phillips had honed his speed by winning the Derby Midweek 5K Race, defying wet conditions to register an excellent time of 16.08 minutes.

Meanwhile veteran Jim Thorneycroft made it 40 races ticked off in his quest to run 60 in his 60th year. He was 61st overall and second in the male veterans over-60 category at the Bridlington Half-Marathon, which dates back to 1983, after posting a time of one hour, 37.17 minutes.

Another respectable performance came from Christine Howard in The Kielder Marathon in Northumbria, which doubled up as the Police Sport UK Championship. In a field of more than 1,000 runners, Howard was 93rd overall, sixth lady and third female police officer.