Olympic legend Jess Ennis-Hill pictured with MAC bright stars

Olympics star Jessica Ennis-Hill was pictured with two of Matlock Athletics Club’s golden girls at Chatsworth House.

Ennis-Hill, who won heptathlon gold for Great Britain at London 2012 and silver fours years later in Rio, created and helped launch a running festival at the Derbyshire landmark on Sunday.

The VitalityMove Jessica Ennis-Hill Running Festival is designed to get friends and families exercising over a music mile, 5km or 10km route around the house’s grounds.

In the 5k race, Matlock AC’s Freya Lester was second lady and Caitlin McCloy sixth in the seniors’ race. They were only in the U10s age group. Penny McCloy was not far behind.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, it was the BDL Race; a 4.66-mile undulating trail run at Carsington Water. A still evening for running but there was nothing still about the MAC results.

Joe Rainsford of Heanor RC won in 25.18 and there was a blistering run from U16s Elsbeth Grant who stormed to take the lady victory in a time of 28.41, 22nd overall and First JL. MACs Jade Stone was second and First SL 30.38.

MAC results: Dan Haworth 6th in 26.31, Colin Davenport 9th 27.04, Andy Sheldon 28.48, Sam Thompson 30.12, John Thorpe 30.36, Bradley Stone 31.11, Simon Flitter 31.11, Scott Thompson 32.14, Ian Watson 32.21, Matt Haywood 32.35, Andy Mellor 33.03, Kelly Lynn 33.18, Hayley Gill 1st LV40 33.34, Chris Hallas 3rd MV55 33.38, Jim Thorneycroft 1st MV60 33.58, Dan Ashcroft 34.49, Laura Bassett 35.24, Andy Hodkin 35.30, Jo Grant 2nd LV45 35.37, Jonathan Lake 38.21, Alison Pye 38.28, Katie Haywood 40.58, Jacki Simmons 50.00.

The results see MAC’s Men’s Team into third place from 12 teams and the ladies are top of the leader board and the combined results mean that MAC are leading the competition with Heanor RC in second and Ripley RC in third.

There is one race to go in the Championships – at Shipley Park Heanor on 8th August.