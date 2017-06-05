Search

Personal bests for young Matlock runners

There were many personal bests from Matlock Athletic Club members at the monthly No Walk In The Park 5k and 1,500m Parkrun at Queens Park, Chesterfield.

The under-12s tackled the 1,500m course. First home was Freya Lester in 5mins 45secs followed by a close fought sprint finish between Olivia Allen (5-46) and Will Croft (5-47).

Other impressive MAC times included: Sam Sargent (5-53), Alex Currie (6-02), Charlie Ross (6-03), Jacob Jones (6-04), Fergus Turner (6-05), Lucy Kuszynski (6-06), Sophie Hopkinson (6-22), Matthew Foreman (6-33), Molly Ross (6-38), Francesca Turner (6-45) and Logan Fairey (6-56).

The 5k race winner was Richard Start, of North Derbyshire RC, in 16-39 and the first woman home was Helena Schofield, also of North Derbyshire RC, in 19-28.

MAC’s Simon Croft was third in 18-36 and Ian Watson sixth in 19-23. Other times: Craig Allen 19-46, Bob Foreman 20-09 and Molly Gorman 28-23. There were 60 runners

Scott Thompson and his son, Sam, ran the Trelissick Parkrun, Cornwall. Sam was seventh in 19-59 and Scott eighth in 20-15.

MAC’s John Thorpe completed the Derby Ramathon on Sunday at Pride Park Stadium in 1-28-17.

Ted Phillips, in his first half-marathon, recorded 1-48 and mum, Emma, in her fifth recorded 1-55.

On Sunday Chris Howard, did the Cotswold 113 (the Police Sport UK Middle Distance Championships) at Ashton Keynes Water Park in a personal best 5hrs 12mins.

She said: “For once the swim went OK, the bike better, and the run, mostly off-road, around the lakes even better.”

Howard was the second woman overall lady in the PSUK event.