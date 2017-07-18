Strong field takes on MAC’s 2017 Black Rocks Fell Race

Matlock Athletics Club had a strong turnout in their Black Rocks Fell Race on Wednesday.

The race (9k/250m) started from Matlock Rugby Club at Cromford Meadows and was won by Pudsey and Bromley’s Harry Holmes in a time of 34 minutes and 55 seconds.

Lucy Taylor of Ripley RC was fastest lady in 45:03, City of Norwich’s Jack White was the fastest junior male in third place overall.

MAC results: 5th Billy Cartwright 37.53, 20th Bradley Stone 3rd MV40 42.41, Richard Bradbury 43.05, Karl Webster 43.17, John Thorpe 43.17, Peter Wilmot 1st MV45 45.19, Ben Cartwright 46.10, James Fox 46.27, Hayley 3rd Lady and 1st LV40 47.54, John Brennan 49.33, David Clough 50.21, Gavin Simmons 52.01, Charlie Bennett 52.21 and Les Thurston 58.43.

A record turnout of 205 runners took part this year in glorious sunshine on the course which saw a slight amendment on the way back down from the Trig point.

Nine MACs took part in the annual Crich Monument Race which was approximately 11k with a gruelling ascent from Cromford Canal to the summit around the monument.

Craig Allen scooped up the first local prize and a patched up Hayley Gill continues to dominate the FV40 category, despite an injury earlier in the week on the descent at Black Rocks Fell Race.

As is so often the case, the race was won by Harry Holmes for Wirksworth in 41:49, just 11 seconds off the course record.

First MAC home was Ricky Wood in seventh place (46:31) with Andy Mellor in 26th (52:19). Craig Allen was close behind in 28th place (52:47) with Hayley knocking over seven minutes off her 2016 time to finish second lady (48th overall) in 55:28.

Also running were Ozzy Unsworth (52nd in 56:29), Mark Pollak (80th in 60:06), Kathryn Berrisford (85th in 61:25), and Vicky Green (91st in 62:26).

Dan Haworth who had been in the leading pack turned his ankle during the fast descent through the wood and had to retire.

Elsewhere, Les Thurston took on the 42nd Ras Ryngwladol Yr Wyddfa (International Snowdon Race) on Saturday. Starting in Llanberis to the summit of Snowdon and back. (16.1k / 1006m ) this is one of the toughest mountain races in the UK and thousands aspire to complete the race but only hundreds actually achieve this.

Lee finished in 2:10:56 in a field of nearly 600 runners.