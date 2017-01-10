Wirksworth student claims top honour

Wirksworth Tae Kwon Do student Charlie Foster Phillips has claimed a top honour.

The 26-year-old has been rated the best T.A.G.B. female at the latest black belt grading held in Bristol.

The grading also saw her promoted to the rank of 4th degree black belt. The best female in grading award was presented at the British Championships, held at the Derby Arena, by Grand Master David Oliver 9th degree. She is pictured receiving her 4th degree certificate at a recent coloured belt grading in Wirksworth from World Master Brian Towndrow 8th degree.