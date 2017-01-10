Zepnat riders claim national 50+ Vets title

Matlock’s Zepnat Cycles were crowned National 50+ Veteran Team Champions at the HSBC British Cyclo Cross Championships.

The team of Peter Middleton, Tim Gould, Julian Gould and Sean Beswick took the title on the first day at Peel Park in Bradford. The victory was secured by Middleton’s silver and Tim Gould’s bronze in the individual race, 16th by Julian Gould and 18th by Beswick.

Middleton led the championship for half the race but then tired to let Bradford’s Chris Young pass him for the title. Tim Gould lost out on the final sprint.

Matlock CC’s Chris Green was 14th and in the 55+ category, team-mates Paul Dalton and Chris Watts were 12th and 13th. After the two days of racing, Zepnat finished eighth and Matlock CC 38th overall in the club team championships.