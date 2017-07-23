Promotion bid hit by defeat as mixed results continue

Have your say

Ashford-in-the-Water 1sts’s seesaw season continued with a seven-wicket defeat to Telecom Sports in Division Two of the Yorkshire Derbyshire Cricket League.

They remain third but are losing ground rapidly on the promotion places.

The final 12 overs of the match were played in torrential rain as Telecom Sports won the in the final over.

Having been asked to bat, Ashford’s openers set off at a canter until Simon Davies was out for a brisk 20.

Tom Knifton-Smith, who hit a half-century, and Ted Rowland with 42 which pushed Ashford’s score to 120-1 before the loss of three quick wickets.

Will Knifton-Smith (27 not out) settled the ship for Ashford before the loss of more quick wickets saw them total 184 for eight from 46 overs.

The pick of the Telecom Sports bowling was Shadab Ahmed with four for 54 from 11 overs.

The Telecom Sports reply set off in positive fashion with an eye on the increasingly-threatening rainclouds.

Anwar Mohammad made 61 though had Ashford taken their chances from his many aerial shots, the result might have been different.

A fine innings of 61 not out from Afroz Farooqui saw them home in the final over.

Veteran Kevn Rowney was the only Ashford wicket taker with two for 28.