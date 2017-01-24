Shortage of players threatens future of Matlock Cricket Club

An urgent appeal has been issued for new players to keep Matlock Cricket Club alive.

The mood in the Matlock camp at the end of the 2016 season was one of celebration and relief after the first team had survived relegation from Division Two of the Derbyshire County League thanks to a fantastic, collective attitude and some outstanding individual performances.

But now an even bigger crisis has engulfed the club because a shortage of personnel has raised the serious threat of disbandment.

“We are really struggling for players this year,” said a Matlock spokesman. “There is a very real danger that we won’t be able to field a team, and therefore we won’t have any cricket at Causeway Lane at all.

“Unfortunately, the spirit we showed to avoid relegation last summer does not secure the future of the club. For a town of Matlock’s size, we are struggling to pull in the numbers you would expect. We have a fantastic junior section, but nothing to fill the gap to the senior team. Therefore, we would encourage anyone that has even a slight interest to get in touch with us.”

The spokesman continued: “Any level of participation would be greatly welcomed, whether it is a beginner who wants to play a handful of midweek games to a more serious player who would like the challenge of Derbyshire League, Second Division cricket.

“Beyond this, any club contribution, even if only coming to have a look on a Saturday afternoon, would help to generate some atmosphere at the ground. It really is imperative that we get more people involved in Matlock Cricket Club if it is to survive.”

If anyone would like to become involved, they are asked to e-mail matlockcricket@gmail.com, or ring 07719 0702931.