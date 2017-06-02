Super Saturday saw club’s teams all emerge victorious

Wirksworth and Middleton had a remarkable triumph when all four senior teams — many including homegrown players — were successful in their league matches for the first time.

In Derbyshire County League Division One, the first XI defeated Tutbury Mill 1sts by 36 runs.

Wirksworth and Middleton had struggled in recent weeks and they began badly at Tutbury, losing their first five wickets for 58, despite a quick fire 30 from Ben Gartside, including a six and six fours.

Joe Greehalgh led the recovery with 38 and was well supported by younger players as the tail added 108 for the last five wickets to post 166.

There were determined contributions from Jacob Bradbury (20), Jack Ritchie back from New Zealand with 19 and Liam Murphy (14).

In reply, Tutbury were dismissed for 130, after being 120 for two.

Josh Pickering took the first two wickets and Greenhalgh proved his all-round value by taking six for 32 with his off-spin.

In Division Six North, Wirksworth and Middleton 2nds, including nine former youth players, defeated second-placed West Hallam 1sts by seven wickets to go top.

Opening bowler Jack Currell’s sustained speed and accuracy saw him take eight for 35, including a hat-trick, in his allotted 14 overs, clean bowling six of his victims.

Max Marshall bowled well in support and was unlucky to take only one wicket.

They were well supported by keen, all-round fielding, with two excellent close catches by captain Ashley Spendlove, as West Hallam were bowled out for 78.

Although rain threatened, Luke Boden led the charge to victory by seven wickets with 30 not out.

In Division Eight North, Wirksworth and Middleton 3rds, playing at Middleton, also won by seven wickets as they swept past Allestree 2nds.

Chasing 198 for nine, David Hopkinson revived former glories with a confident unbeaten 79. There was strong support from his opening partner, Charlie Mellor (24 ) and Neil Taylor scored a cultured 51.

Neil Doxey’s enthusiastic team lead the table by one point.

Wirksworth and Middleton CC 4ths completed a fabukous, all-winning weekend for the club when they won by nine wickets in Division 10 North of the Derbyshire County League against Denby 5ths.

The win was built around the efforts of experienced players with Keith Williams (four for 25) and Tristan O’Boyle (three for 26) making early inroads into the Denby batting.

They were supported by tight bowling spells from youngsters Jack Redfern, Noah O’Boyle and Michael Rowlatt.

Alice Harwood ended the Denby innings by hitting the stumps twice in an over. Fine catcheswere taken by Tim Richards and wicket keeper Argha Khyang.

Acting captain Mike Harwood (45 not out) and Colin Julian (45) embarked on a brisk reply, which Oliver Julian completed with a cameo 17 not out, including two sixes and a four).

Everyone contributed to the first victory of the season.

It was a deserved reward for team manager Andrew Redfern, whose hard work and has kept together a mix of promising youngsters and keen older players.