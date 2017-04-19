Tinker retains ICO European kickboxing crown in Matlock

Pro kickboxer Karl Johnston retained his ICO European K1 crown in blistering style at Matlock’s County Hall.

The Matlock athlete went toe-to-toe with current ISKA European champion Nigel Thomas and came out arms aloft from a third round stoppage.

Johnston, nicknamed Tinker, won the belt kast year in defeating Spanish supremo Rubio Martinezin in the first round and started off in a similar destructive manner.

Round One had Johnston methodically targeting Thomas’s lead leg from the bell, creating openings for the bigger shots, and this continued in the second round.

With the Derbyshire man’s confidence growing, Thomas had to grit his teeth proving himself with his durability and heart, drawing on all his experience to take the fight back to Johnston.

But in the third round Johnston broke through with a knee to the head of Thomas leaving him in no condition to continue. Paramedics stopped the bout to give Johnston the win by TKO.

Coach Dale Wood said: “This is one of Karl’s cleverest performances to date. We had a plan we’d drilled in the gym, Karl executed that plan perfectly and was repaid with a stoppage. Hard work pays off and that’s Karl to the bone.”

Johnston’s next outing is on May 7th in Birmingham where he will face the dangerous Christakis Alexandrou from Cyprus for the ICO World title.

Two other fighters representing Matlock’s Original Jesters were Jack Burton and ‘crazy’ Katie Bailey. Burton made his Jesters debut winning a tough battle under boxing rules on points and Bailey went to war, losing to a narrow points decision under light con kickboxing rules.

All those interested in joining the gym or supporting Johnston in Birmingham can contact Matlock’s Original Jesters on 07974 655146.