Two-year professional contract for Derbyshire academy prospect

A teenage fast bowler has been handed a two-year professional contract with Derbyshire.

Cricket Derbyshire Academy in partnership with the University of Derby bowler Alfie Gleadall has made seven appearances for the second XI this summer.

He also made his first team debut in the tour game against South Africa A in May.

The 17-year-old has signed his first professional deal which commits him to Derbyshire until the end of the 2019 season.

Development coach, Mal Loye said: “Alfie is a talented local lad who has come through the Cricket Derbyshire Academy and has shown great promise as a young fast bowler.

“He has a very good attitude towards his own game and has made great progress, which has been highlighted in his performances for the Academy and second XI this season.

“He has already been around the first team squad and we feel there are opportunities for a fast bowler to come through, and he’s certainly impressed us so far.”