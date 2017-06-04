Unbroken century stand and tight bowling paves way for a big victory

Ashford-in-the-Water 1sts’ openers Ted Rowland and Simon Davies both struck aggressive half-centuries to take their side to a 10-wicket home win over Parhead 2nds.

The victory, reached after less than 20 overs of their reply, took Ashford third in Division Two of the Yorkshire Derbyshire League with a game in hand over the two clubs above them.

Chasing 122 for victory, Davies (58 not out) and Rowland (53 not out) scored at six an over with Rowland clinching victory with a six over mid-on.

Earlier Rowland led the bowling attack after the visitors were inserted on a pitch drying out from the previous day’s heavy rain.

Rowland and Pete Marsden had Parkhead reeling at eight for four with Rowland taking three of the four wickets to fall.

Ashford kept up the pressure and only three Parkhead batsmen reached double figures, although their last-wicket partnership added 43.

Tight bowling by the home bowlers included Rowland’s return of three for 23 from eight overs.

Marsden claimed two for 28 from 8.4 overs and Kev Rowney took two for 30 from 12 overs.

John Carrington marked a career milestone with his 300th wicket in the competition.

next week's fixture sees them travel to play Sheffield Medics at the HSBC Sports Club.