A show for computer geeks and music fans

A modern musical about the birth of the internet will be staged next week.

Loserville has been written by Elliot Davis and James Bourne (a former member of pop band Busted).

Set in the 1970s, the show focuses on, a student in his last year at school who tries to develop a method to allow computers to communicate with each other.

Jessica Nash from Clowne plays the role of Susie Alpine in the production by Splinters Theatre Company at the Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield, from September 21 to 24.

Jessica has had a love of theatre since she was eight which has taken her to London productions and record deals. She was cast in the new musical by Elliot Davies and James Bourne, entitled What I Go to School For, which was performed at Theatre Royal, Brighton, last month.

Tickets for Loserville can be booked by calling 07790413537, emailing: tickets@splinterstheatre.co.uk or via the Sheffield Theatres box office.