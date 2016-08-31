Bands of gold support mental health charity

Musicians and singers are joining forces to raise money for mental health charity The Grapevine Centre in Buxton.
They will be performing a free concert at the town’s Old Clubhouse on Saturday, September 3, starting at 7pm.
Performers will include Shelley Hutson, Pony Boy, Moida, Broken Swords and Monk.
There will be a raffle and collection in aid of Grapevine which provides support, six days a week, for those isolated by poor mental health andbrings people together.
