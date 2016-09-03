Bluesman Brox comes back

Legendary bluesman Victor Brox is returning to perform another gig in Hope following two sell-out performances in the village.

He has been described by Jimi Hendrix and Tina Turner as their favourite white blues singer.

Brox plays a variety of musical instruments including horns, keyboards and guitar, as well as performing vocals.

Though continuing to perform with the Victor Brox Blues Train, he is most widely known for his performance as Caiaphas on the original recording of Jesus Christ Superstar (1970) and for his collaborations.

He has worked with such luminaries as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore and Ian Gillan of Deep Purple, Charlie Mingus, Memphis Slim, Dr. John, Aynsley Dunbar, Graham Bond, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Country Joe McDonald and Keith Moon.

Victor will be performing in the tearoom of the Old Hall Hotel, Hope, on Sunday, September 10, at 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from £9 through the website www.folkandblues.club, from the Tearoom, Hope and the Pool Cafe, Hathersage.

All profit from the concert will go to The Red Cross refugee support work.