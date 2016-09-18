Britain’s Got Talent acts in live show

Acts from Britain’s Got Talent, X Factor and The Voice are joining forces in a show of variety, comedy, dance and music.

Talents of Britain visits Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Friday, September 23, featuring acts such as:

l Steve Hewlett, a ventriloquist, who appeared on the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, with his mate Arthur Lager and brought the house down with his Simon Cowell creation. Steve will bring his array of puppets and brilliant wit to the live show. lPaul Burling, an impressionist who reached the final in the fourth series of Britain’s Got Talent. A veteran of showbusiness for 25 years, his television show It’s Paul Burling! attracted an audience of 3.7million.

l Kev Orkian, a musician, comedian and actor who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2010 with his musical ability and ‘Armenian’ character.

Tickets £19 and £17 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk