Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story roars into town

Worldwide hit musical Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story will be rocking Chesterfield.

The show arrives in town on Monday, September 12 - five days after what would have been Buddy’s 80th birthday.

It charts the tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final performance in Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months Buddy Holly revolutionised the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

The production boasts a multi-talented cast comprising of Glen Joseph and Alex Fobbester (who alternate the role of Buddy Holly), Miguel Angel, Joe Butcher, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan, Jordan Cunningham, Josh Haberfield, Kerry Low, Thomas Mitchells, Matthew Quinn, Tom Sowinski and Alex Tosh.

The show features more than 20 of Buddy’s hits, including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not to be missed evening of family entertainment.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story has inspired multi-million selling juke-box musicals such as Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You.

Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy continues to have audiences from ages 8 to 80 years old rockin’ in the aisles across the globe!

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, said: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story runs at Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from September 12 to 17 at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets £22.50-£29.50. Contact 01246 345 222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.