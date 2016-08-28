Casting call for village pantomime

Auditions will be held for children and adults wanting to be part of a long-established pantomime troupe.

Youlgrave pantomime is in its 55th year and the group is looking for performers for its next production, Cinderella.

The open chorus auditions, for children eight years and older, are on Sunday, September 4, 2016, starting at 2pm at Youlgrave Village Hall. Parents or guardians will need to accompany children to these auditions.

In addition, director Nic Wilson will hold informal read-through sessions for adults interested in joining the cast on September 18 starting at 2pm. Those interested in attending the adult read-throughs should contact Nic in advance on 01629 812 276 or by email panto@yvh.org.uk