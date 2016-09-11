Dismaland exhibit on its way to New Mills Festival

Didn’t make it to Banksy’s Dismaland when it took over a corner of Weston-super-Mare in the summer?

Fear not, because a slice of the bemusement park will be coming to New Mills, in the form of the Aftermath Dislocation Principle — a model village with a difference…

James Cauty’s installation work will be on display in New Mills this month as part of the town’s festival.

This creation is a monumental post-riot landscape in miniature. Set in Bedfordshire, where only the police and media teams remain in an otherwise deserted and wrecked land, the installation is 1:87 scale and viewed through peepholes.

The origins of this piece lie in a series of works known as “A Riot in a Jam Jar”. Cauty constructed tiny scenes inside upturned jam jars in which violence, humour and socio-political commentary vied for position in contained and domesticated bite-size portions.

As part of the happenings planned around the installation, students from New Mills School and sixth form will create more than 100 “Riot in a Jam Jar” works to be displayed during the two-week festival.

Festival volunteer Toby Hardwick said: “It’s really exciting to have this major work here for the festival. We think it links back perfectly to the civil unrest leading up to the Kinder Trespass.

After Dislocation Principle will be on show at the Focal Design car park, on September 20, 1pm to 9pm; September 21 and 22 10am–6pm; September 23-25, 10am to 8pm.