Elton John announces Derbyshire show

Elton John is to play his first concert in Derby for 37 years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 16) at 10am for his show at the 3aaaa County Ground on Sunday, June 4.

Elton will play at the cricket site as part of his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.

The show will be the first in the city since 1979, when he performed at the Assembly Rooms.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club chief executive, Simon Storey, said: “Sir Elton John is one of the most recognised and decorated British artists of all time and we’re delighted to secure a tour date for Derby in 2017.

For online tickets, visit: www.theticketfactory.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.tickets.amazon.co.uk, www.seetickets.com, www.axs.com, wwww.gigantic.com and www.ticketline.co.uk