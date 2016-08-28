Four children needed for Made in Dagenham musical

The search is on for four children to join the cast of the musical Made in Dagenham, which will have its county premiere this year.

The acclaimed West End show, based on the true story of the Ford Motors sewing machinists’ strike of 1968, is receiving its South Yorkshire premiere this November in a new production by STOS Theatre Company.

And the company is looking for four children to share the roles of the heroine’s two children.

Director Mark Feakins needs two boys who should look between nine and 11 years old and be no taller 140 cm and two girls who need to look between six and eight years old and be no taller than 120 cm.

All four should be able to speak with an Essex accent and the boys should be confident singers.

Auditions will be take place on Wednesday, September 21, between 7pm and 8pm at Parkwood Academy, Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 8UL.

The children will then be needed for specific rehearsal dates and will share performances at the Lyceum between November 15 and 19.

To register interest in your child auditioning and to receive further information about the auditions please email or call STOS Theatre Company secretary, Judy McMurray at rjmcmurray@talktalk.net or call 0114 236 2430.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.