Bands galore at city venues this weekend

A busy August at The Doghouse in Nottingham is rounded off on Saturday, August 27, by a visit from Lizzie and the Banshees.
As you may have guessed from the name, this is a tribute to the mighty musical back catalogue of Siouxsie and the Banshees.
There will also be other bands on the bill. Check out www.thedoghousenottingham.co.uk for more details.
Meanwhile, at another Nottingham venue - the Rescue Rooms - you can see a set by Big Jesus - plus support - on Friday, August 26, followed by The Winter Passing - plus support - on Monday, August 29.
See www.rescuerooms.com
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.