Bodega performance on PUP’s tour

PUP will be headlining at gig at Nottingham Bodega on September 7.

The UK tour is being held to promote the band’s latest The Dream Is Over.

It comes in the wake of singer/guitarist Stefan Babcock’s recovery from being diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal cords that had started to haemhorhage.

As such, The Dream Is Over is the sound of a band not just surviving the storm, but thriving in it.

Yet if these ten songs on the album bear the marks, bruises and scars of the realities of their experiences, it also captures the sheer joy of their journey as a group.

This is an eagerly-awaited gig so don’t miss it.

