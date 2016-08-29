Bush tribute launches season

September gets under way at The Flowerpot in Derby with a visit to the King Street venue from Kate Bush tribute act Cloudbusting.

Launching the autumn season at the King Street-based venue, Cloudbusting are a group of five talented musicians who love to perform the music of the legendary Kate Bush.

They focus on performing the music exactly to the original to bring all those classic songs to the live stage.

You can expect to hear all the favourites including Running Up That Hill, Wuthering Heights, Babooshka and many more.

Having performed at many venues up and down the country as well as festivals across Europe, they are no strangers to the stage and are receiving huge recognition whereever they have been performing, including the only official Kate Bush fan club.

Then, on Saturday, September 3, the visitors to The Flowerpot will be Skinny Molly.

RAW Promotions are proud to present a band who are currently touring Europe to promote their latest studio album Here For A Good Time.

Featuring the former Lynyrd Skynyrd and Artimus Pyle Band guitarist Mike Estes, Skinny Molly was founded by Estes and Nashville studio drummer Kurt Pietro.

Originally put together to do a one-off tour of Europe in 2004, Skinny Molly has, 12 years later, become one of the hardest working and popular rock bands out of the southern United States.

Solidifying the current line-up in 2008, the band boasts guitarist Jay Johnson (formerly of Blackfoot/Rossington Band), and Grand Ole Opry stalwart bassist Luke Bradshaw.

This line-up has toured relentlessly, their first jaunt found them crossing three continents in 30 days on the strength of their debut CD No Good Deed.

In 2012, word of their legendary live shows reached Ruf Records president Thomas Ruf, and Skinny Molly immediately embarked on recording their first CD for the label, the critics’ favourite Haywire Riot.

Doors open for both of these gigs at 8pm.

Admission is £12 for Cloudbusting and £13 for Skinny Molly.

Advance tickets for both of these gigs at the venue are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions.

You can also go online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

..

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Bush tribute launches season Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...