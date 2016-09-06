Colourful fun day for all the family

A fun day being held at on Sunday, September 11, at Elvaston Castle Country Park includes the chance to be showered in a kaleidoscope of coloured powder paints for Risley-based charity Treetops Hospice Care.

Running from 11am to 5pm, visitors can enjoy live music organised by Furthest from the Sea, a variety of fairground rides, bouncy castles, games, and international food stalls.

To get in on the action, enter a sponsored 3k Colour Rush through the castle grounds passing different colour stations from where powder paints will be thrown. See www.treetopshospice.org.uk/colour

The family fun day and Colour Rush are being organised by Treetops which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, free of charge.

Last year over 700 people took part in the charity Colour Rush, raising £24,000 including Nick Otter and his son Joe, from Long Eaton.

Nick plans to take part again this year: “Eight of us took part in the Colour Rush last year which was amazingly well organized and a brilliant event.

“We took part to support Treetops and the work they do, which became more apparent when one of our family members, aunty Wendy, passed away. She had worked in a couple of the Treetops charity shops over the years. Her husband Brian, my uncle-in-law, is a volunteer driver for the hospice too.”

There is free entry to the fun day with parking opposite Elvaston Castle at £2 per vehicle.

Colour Rush registration is £15 for adults, £10 for children and a family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £40. Participants are encouraged to raise as much sponsorship as possible.

Those interested in taking part in the Colour Rush can register online at www.treetopshospice.org.uk/colour

