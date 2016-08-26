Country star Nathan Carter sings in Chesterfield

Country sensation Nathan Carter, the voice behind hit song Wagon Wheel, is heading for Chesterfield.
He performs at the Winding Wheel on Friday, September 9, where fans will be treated to a mix of country, Irish and easy listening songs.
Nathan’s latest album Stayin’ Up All Night topped the Irish charts, beating artists like Beyoncé and Drake.
His special guests will be the renowned Haley Sisters.
Tickets £26. To book, contact 01246 345222 or www. chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
