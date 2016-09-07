Cult hero Anton Barbeau launches Euro tour in Derbyshire pub

From northern California to north Derbyshire via Berlin and the Bay City Rollers - here’s your chance to be at the start of cult hero Anton Barbeau’s latest adventure.
The accomplished multi-instrumentalist kicks off his European tour at The Neptune pub, St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield, on Wednesday, September 14, at 6pm.
Anton has recorded 20 albums in nearly a quarter of a century and has shared stages with artists like Hitchcock, The Bevis Frond, Weezer, Monro and a reformed Bay City Rollers.
The streaming service Spotify claimed that the term ‘cult hero was practically created for Barbeau.’
