Dancing the night away

A dance evening is to be held this weekend at Kirk Hallam Social Club.

The dance is on Saturday, September 10, at the venue, based on Dallimore Road.

Those attending can enjoy an event that features vintage, Tamla Motown classics, rock and roll, Northern Soul, plus Jive ‘n’ Stroll dance music.

Top local disc jockey Keith will be taking part.

