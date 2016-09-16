You can enjoy a performance by Dilly Dally at Nottingham’s Bodega venue on Saturday, September 17.

Also on the bill that night will be Weaves and Abbattoir Blues.

Then, you can see Kingdom Rapper UK plus support on Sunday, September 18, followed by a visit from Howie Payne on Tuesday, September 20, plus support.

Thursday, September 22, is the date for a performance by Oscar, with support from Girli.

Finally, there’s a Quadrophenia Night taking place on Friday, September 23, an event that also features Absolute Kinks and DJ Drew Stanshall.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Don’t Dilly Dally on the way to Bodega Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...