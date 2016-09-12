Dynamic drummer Dick is at Derby venue

editorial image

Gifted drummer Corrie Dick will be performing at The Voicebox in Derby on Saturday, September 17.

The gig is timed to promote the rerelease of his latest album, Impossible Things.

A dynamic and ever-innovative presence on the UK music scene, Glaswegian Corrie Dick is a musician recognised for his fluency, gritty sound and reckless abandon on the drum kit.

Back to the top of the page