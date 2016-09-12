Edinburgh hit is heading for Derby

The Unknown Soldier - which can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on September 14 - is to be listed as an Edinburgh Fringe Official Sell Out Show and was listed in the Top 50 shows at this year’s Fringe.

This is some achievement considering there were over 3,269 shows this year. This continuing success follows on from its première at Edfringe last year, where it received several four reviews and a five star review.

This year the critics have been even more enthusiastic and given The Unknown Soldier three more five star reviews.

“To be honest,” confesses writer and performer Ross Ericson, “I knew we had a good production but I never dreamt that we would see such critical acclaim and sell out virtually every night over 25 performances – especially at the Edinburgh Fringe where competition is so fierce.”

The Unknown Soldier will be at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby, on September 14 as part of a national tour. The play text has been published by Bloomsbury and will be available at the theatre on the night, as well as at Amazon and at all good bookstores.

The Unknown Soldier is a thought provoking, moving, and even humorous solo piece that looks at the First World War from a new perspective, through the eyes of a man who has survived the carnage but remains, like many, to help build the great cemeteries. It is a story of the deep friendship that can only be found between those who fight together, of the betrayal felt by them at the end of the war, and of a world that has changed so much it has become unrecognisable.

Ericson uses his military experience and family stories to give this piece a truly authentic voice and, as he is performing it himself, it feels like a very real and very personal piece. It is as gritty and as moving as his play Casualties, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Award, and shows a writer true to his form.

For ticket details, see www.derbylive.co.uk

