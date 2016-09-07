Enjoy a Dahl extravaganza at author’s old school

The Magnard Ensemble’s project Revolting Rhymes and Marvellous Music, with composer Paul Patterson, forms part of the centenary celebrations of Roald Dahl’s birth.

City Music Foundation artist Joseph Shiner and his wind group, the Magnard Ensemble, are joined by actress Rebecca Kenny to bring to life the stories of Little Red Riding Hood, and The Three Little Pigs, as imagined in Dahl’s poems Revolting Rhymes.

Having toured various festivals, the project arrives at the Beldam Hall at Repton School, Dahl’s alma mater, on the author’s actual birthday, September 13, for workshops and an evening recital. Email omw@repton.org.uk for tickets.(£13.50, concessions £10.50).

The music has been adapted especially for the ensemble by one of the leading British composers, Paul Patterson, from his orchestral works of the same name.

The programme in the first half of the recital at Beldam Hall 7:45pm is completed by Martin Butler’s setting of Dahl’s collection of poems, Dirty Beasts, and the second half will include Ravel’s Mother Goose (arranged by Farrington) and Berio’s Opus Number Zoo.

The Magnard Ensemble has recorded Revolting Rhymes And Marvellous Music, due for release on September 18 on Orchid Classics. It is the first time chamber arrangements of Patterson’s settings of Dahl’s work have been recorded and will form the centrepiece of the disc.

The Magnard Ensemble is pictured (Photo: BGE)

