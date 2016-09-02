Go behind the scenes at the Playhouse

Get yourselves along to Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, September 3, for a chance to go behind the sceness.

The popular venue is hosting an open day from 12noon-5pm, to celebrate the start of its autumn season.

You can enjoy an afternoon of free activities and eye-opening behind-the-scenes events for all ages.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, performance poetry, drama workshops, special effects make-up and much more.

Some events require reservation in advance so call on 0115 9419419 or check out www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

