Ken spreads more than a little happiness

The comedy legend that is Ken Dodd will be back in the area on Sunday, September 18.
The Ken Dodd Happiness Show is to be performed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, starting at 5pm and ending at... well who knows!
The 88-year-old’s incredible career stretches back over 60 fun-filled years.
He is a comedian of legendary status who has been entertaining audiences for decades, dispensing laughter wherever he goes.
Get ready to be discumknockerated by a truly tattifilarious evening of laughter and songs.
Tickets are available on 0115 9895555.
