Marvel at smash-hit circus spectacular

Acclaimed company Cirque du Soleil is presenting its European smash-hit show Amaluna in Manchester.

Written and directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, the show is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women.

Amaluna was the most successful UK performance of all time at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier this year.

Catch this circus spectacular under the big top next to the Intu Trafford Centre until September 18.