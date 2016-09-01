Meet the artist at Cromford venue

There will be the latest in the series of Meet The Artist events at Cromford Mills this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday (September 3-4), the artist in question will be Wendy Haynes. There is free entry to Building 14 and you can enjoy paintings and craft items including knitting, cross-stitch and jewellery. Visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk for more details or phone 01629 823256.

