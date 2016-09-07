North Norfolk hard to beat as a summer camping base

Camping is not to everyone’s taste, but for those who don’t mind kipping under canvas, North Norfolk is hard to beat as a holiday destination.

Our summer holiday base was Breck Farm, just outside Weybourne and a short drive from seaside towns Sheringham and Cromer.

The campsite is very family friendly, with noise curfews of 9pm and 10pm in two of its fields that were impeccably observed during our two-week visit.

Facilities are basic but perfectly adequate and part of the site’s charm is that is doubles as a working farm, with inquisitive chickens making visits to your tent and a family of pigs for little ones to gape at.

You can also have a campfire, with wheel hubs liberally dotted around the fields and logs on sale in the site office.

The real beauty of Breck Farm however is its location.

From the site you can cycle or walk into nearby woods and follow a trail around picture pretty countryside.

And you’re so close to the breathtaking coast.

There are a multitude of great places for family days out within a 45 minute drive of Breck Farm.

For beach days, Wells and Sheringham are great, but Mundesley pipped them both, perhaps thanks to a fantastic playpark a short walk from the beach, or the excellent Ship Inn.

When it rains, Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary is a fantastic place to avoid the weather and educate yourself and the kids on what lives in and around the local coast.

There’s a huge variety of creatures being looked after and they’re presented well, with feeding times and talks delivered by incredibly passionate staff.

Kids can take full part thanks to a ‘touch tank’ and there’s the option to book a shark and turtle feeding experience.

Three other options for animal lovers are Amazona Zoo, Snettisham Park and a seal trip.

The zoo, in Cromer, boasts over 200 South American animals, including maras that run freely around the grounds, jaguars and caiman.

Snettisham Park, a working farm, gives kids and adults a more up close and personal experience of animals.

Not only can you bottle feed a lamb, you’re expected to herd the young sheep back into its pen.

You can also help groom ponies and guinea pigs, but the highlight of a visit to Snettisham is the deer safari, which allows you to feed the magnificent beasts from the safety of a tractor trailer.

The safari lasts around 45 minutes and is narrated brilliantly by a local character.

Beans Boat Trips take tourists out to Blakeney Point to see hundreds of seals, both grey and common, and throw in some awful jokes for free.

Their commentary is jovial and informative and livens the journey to and from the point, where you’re given ample time to get photos and close up views of the seals.

If boats are your thing, Herbert Woods at Potter Heigham have an impressive fleet of day boats, picnic boats and canoes.

Their new Starlight picnic boats are perfect for slowing down and exploring the broads at a leisurely pace, with room for 10 people and a kitchen equipped for making simple meals.

And they’re easy enough to pilot, a short tutorial and safey briefing suffices before you’re left to pootle down the waterways and find a pub or two to moor at.

Another fine way to get around is on the The North Norfolk Railway – also known as the Poppy Line.

Everyone loves a heritage steam railway, and the line between the market town of Holt and the seaside town of Sheringham proves very popular.

Stations are in keeping with the steam era, catering for history buffs and train enthusiasts.

And the railway staff give the appearance of people very much in love with their duties.

If all of that sounds a little too sedate, Bewilderwood demands a little more from visitors.

The adventure park, set in a huge forest, has zip wires and climbing challenges for the smallest kids right up to the biggest.

It’s the healthier alternative to most theme parks and takes on a children’s fairytale theme with characters, interactive story telling and a short boat journey into and out of the forest.

