The musical Save The Last Dance For Me is on at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

From the team that brought you Dreamboats and Petticoats, the show is a nostalgic, feelgood journey that will transport you to a golden era of music as we follow two sisters through the summer of ‘63.

It features smash hits including the title song, Teenager In Love, Sweets For My Sweet, Can’t Get Used to Losing You and many more, plus a script by Birds Of A Feather writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Nostalgic glow to hit musical Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...