On track for a top festival

There will be something for everyone at this year’s Off The Tracks summer festival, taking place from September 2-4.

Visitors to the popular festival, as Donington Park Farmhouse, Isley Walton, near Castle Donington, can enjoy an exciting and diverse range of acts.

Guitarist and vocalist Hugh Cornwell, formerly of The Stranglers, will be performing, as will traditional African sounds from Zimbarambawe. Headliners include Simon Friend’s Seismic Survey, Treacherous Orchestra, the Scottish folk/rock barnstormers, and psychedelic rockers Ozric Tentacles, while Neville Staple, of The Specials, The Rattlers, Panic Room and LilJim and Z Theory will also take to the stage during the three-day event.

Off The Tracks takes pride in its food and drink, plus arts and crafts stalls, activities for children and camping facilities and showers.

For more, visit www.offthetracks.co.uk or see www.facebook.com/offthetracksfestivals

n HolidayLettings.co.uk, a TripAdvisor company, has announced that Off The Tracks has been chosen as one of the top music festivals in its recent blog article 11 Fabulous UK Music Festivals You Might Not Have Heard Of.

