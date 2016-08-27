Open day at Nottingham Playhouse

There will be plenty of free fantastic fun for the family on Saturday, September 3, when Nottingham Playhouse holds its Open Day, between 12noon-3pm.

Take a peek behind the scenes at the successful city centre venue.

To celebrate the start of the autumn season at the Playhouse, there will be an afternoon of free activites and eye-opening behind-the-scenes events for all ages.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, performance poetry, drama workshops, special effect, make up and much much more.

Organisers are confident this will be a great family-oriented event for all to enjoy.

Some events require reservation in advance, so make sure you give theteam a call at the Nottingham Playhouse box office on 0115 9419419.

Alternatively, you can check out more details at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

