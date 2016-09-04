Rail-inspired songs from Joe and Billy

There is to be a double treat for music fans at Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, November 17.
Billy Bragg and Joe Henry will be appearing there in a gig that gets under way at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £22 and are available from the box office at the venue on 0115 9419419.
In March, the pair, guitars in hand, boarded an LA-bound train looking to reconnect with railroad travel on a four-day, 2,728-mile journey.
The music it inspired can be heard on the Shine A Light tour, also featuring songs from both of their illustrious and substantial back catalogues.
