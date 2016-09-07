Sedaka classics in musical at Guildhall

JKB Productions presents the UK premiere of Breaking Up Is Hard To Do at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from September 8-10.

An entertaining story featuring the music of the legendary singer/composer Neil Sedaka, this is a foot tapping musical which showcases his classic hit songs, like Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Stupid Cupid, Happy Birthday Sweet 16, Solitaire and many more.

The story takes place in 1960 in Esther’s Paradise, a resort in the Catskills, New York. This is the sweetly comic story of Lois and Marge, two best friends from Brooklyn in search of good times and romance over one wild Labour Day weekend.

Renowned for their award winning productions with their former company, Gatepost, Jim and Kate Baker promise you an exhilarating and fun filled evening. With a small, highly talented cast and a live band on stage, this production will rock and bring back memories of the ‘60s.

For ticket information, go to www.derbylive.co.uk

