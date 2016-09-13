Seth Lakeman to perform at Derby Cathedral

Award-winning musician Seth Lakeman is to perform in Derbyshire.
He plays at Derby Cathedral on September 16, as part of a tour which has included Torre Abbey in Devon.
Multi-instrumentalist Seth won Singer of the Year and Best Album of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Music Awards. His second album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.
His concert starts at 8pm. Tickets £20 and £25, visit www.derbycathedralevents.co.uk
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.