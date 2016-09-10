The Hallé Orchestra in fundraiser for Blythe House Hospice

Britain’s longest established symphony orchestra will be playing a fundraising concert this weekend in aid of Blythe House Hospice.

The Hallé will play at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, September 18, in their fifth biennial gala fundraising performance for the cause.

The 88-piece orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell, will present a programme of varied classical music including: Handel, Pachelbel, Elgar, Dvorak and more.

Elgar’s Chanteuse de Matin, Pachelbel’s Canon and Fauré’s Pavane are among the compositions which will be played during the course of the concert.

Blythe House Hospice provides care and support for those in the High Peak community affected by cancer, life-limiting illness or bereavement.

It costs approximately £926,000 per year to keep Blythe House open, equating to £2,500 every day. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the care and support that Blythe House provides remains completely free of charge.

Sunday’s concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £28-£31, available from the Buxton Opera House box office, tel. 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk