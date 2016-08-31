Tickets to see Nizlopi’s final UK festival show up for grabs

Folk/hip-hop duo Nizlopi will play their final show at Whitwell Festival of Music - and we’re giving away tickets to see them.

The band are best known for their 2005 hit The JCB Song which was a Christmas number one.

This will be Nizlopi’s final gig before member Luke Concannon emigrates to America.

Sham 69 are the other big name on the bill for this month’s festival. Expect to hear hits such as Hersham Boys, Hurry Up Harry and The Kids are United when the punk legends take to the stage.

Now in its eighth year, the event runs on September 9, 10 and 11 and all money raised supports local charities.

This year will see three stages on the Saturday with a spoken word stage, along with workshops, children’s entertainment, food and gift stalls.

The line-up includes Jungle Lion, Funke and the Two Tone Baby and the Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican as well as a host of other bands and soloists.

Adult prices are £24 for the weekend or £12 for Saturday only, with reduced prices for under 17s. Tickets are available via the website www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets, tell us which country Nizlopi’s Luke is emigrating to.

Email the answer, with your name, address and phone number, marking Whitwell in status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk.

Entries close on September 7. The editor’s decision is final For competition terms and conditions, see www. derbyshiretimes.co.uk