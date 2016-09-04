British pop legends Madness are embarking on their first major arena tour in over two years, which will see them play 11 dates across the UK this winter.

The nutty boys will be at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 12.

The band have been locked up the studio finishing their new album Can’t Touch Us Now, due for release in October The new tour will see the band showcase new tracks from their new album as well playing all the hits and fan favourites.

Ahead of the December tour, the annual Madness House Of Fun Weekender returns to Butlins Minehead in November. The Madness -curated festival – now in its sixth year - is a staple part of the winter music scene.

Tickets are priced at £42 and £50.40 (includes administration fee). Hospitality packages are also available via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/madness or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Touch of class with pop legends Madness Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...