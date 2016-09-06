WANTED: Young singers and dancers for musical

Three young people who are strong singers and dancers are needed for a Christmas musical.

The whip-crackin’ show Annie Gets Your Gun will be staged at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from December 8 to January 14.

Producers are looking for young people who are confident speaking dialogue in an American accent to play the roles of Annie Oakley’s sisters Jessie, 14, Nellie, 12, and their brother Jake, 10. Those auditioning do not need to be the exact age of the character but will have to be at least nine years old.

To secure an audition place, performers must pre-register by visiting the website www. sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and completing a registration form before 2pm on Thursday, September 15.

First auditions will take place at the Lyceum Theatre on September 16, where participants will be taught a simple song and work on an extract from the script. Recall auditions will take place the following day.