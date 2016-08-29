World-class acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers in circus show

Get ready for some eye-popping entertainment in Buxton later this month, when the

internationally acclaimed Chinese State Circus arrives.

The famous circus troupe will be on stage with their innovatively spectacular new production Dynasty.

Thirty world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers will tour to Buxton Opera House along with the legendary Shaolin Warriors, who are known as true masters of martial arts, stunning audiences with their super-human physical skills and dexterity.

The non-stop action offers thrill after thrill. This latest production returns to the pure and honest perfection in acrobatics upon which the company’s reputation is based, boasting a show with no gimmicks, fakes or retakes.

The history of the Chinese State Circus itself spans 25 years and was first conceived in the mind of creative director Phillip Gandey after he saw a group of Oriental acrobats performing at the Monte Carlo Circus Festival. He was astounded at the quality, depth and sheer diversity of such Chinese acrobatic troupes and set about taking them on tour.

Chinese State Circus is at the Opera House on September 17 at 2.30pm and 6pm. Tickets £28 (adult), £12 (child). Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk