Peak Magic Festival returns for third year

Mind-blowing illusion from TV star Jasz Vegas will be a highlight of the Peak Magic Festival.

Jasz, best known for her appearance on BBC TV’s Killer Magic, will be performing at Peak Shopping Village on Saturday, September 17.

She will headline The Reality of Magic Show which is suitable for all the family. Kicking off at 1pm, this show will include the trickery of Adam Evans, the mystery of Laylo, the impossible Ian Brennan and the classic sleight of hand of Magic Amit.

Better suited to those aged 12 years to adult, The Evening of Mystery Show gets underway at 5pm featuring the wizardry of Rob Chapman, the magnetism of Marcus Lewis, perplexing prestigitator Paul Sharp and back from a sell-out show at The Edinburgh Fringe, empath Ian Harvey Stone whose speciality is storytelling which incorporates magic and theatre.

Tickets for both shows are £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

With a dedicated close-up area to see sleight of hand as well as street performers and walkabout acts, no one will miss out. There will also be one of the world’s finest fortune tellers on hand to tell you all about you!

Centre manager Katayune Jacquin said: “It truly will be a magical day, with interactive things to do for all ages, guaranteed to provoke feelings of awe, astonishment and laughter in the whole family.”

Tickets can be booked in advance by calling 01629 735 326 or by visiting www. peakshoppingvillage.com/peak-magic-festival-c38.html and using the PayPal links.