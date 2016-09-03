Proms concert is full of patriotic spirit

A Last Night of the Proms concert in Tideswell will comprise music from films and a singalong of wartime songs.

The concert will feature Tideswell Band and friends who will encourage the audience in a patriotic sing-song, complete with union flags.

Last Night of the Proms at the village’s St John the Baptist Church on September 17 at 7.30pm is organised by Tideswell & District Community Association. Tickets £10 from Tideswell Post Office and on the door. The price includes programme and flag.

